Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 867,267 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals comprises about 0.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Hudbay Minerals worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 792,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,645. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

