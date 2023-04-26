Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

HOPE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 159,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $14,687,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

