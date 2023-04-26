holoride One Day Volume Tops $49,441.85 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. holoride has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $49,441.85 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.05 or 0.06579438 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03170697 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $58,010.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.