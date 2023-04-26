HM Payson & Co. Sells 218 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

