HM Payson & Co. Sells 125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

