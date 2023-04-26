HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,034 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

