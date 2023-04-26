HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $426.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

