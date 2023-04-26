HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after acquiring an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %

DRI stock opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.