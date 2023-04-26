Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

