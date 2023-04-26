Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 912 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

