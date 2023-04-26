Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 467 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $293.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.