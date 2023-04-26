Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 342 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

