Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $4,140,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

LLY stock opened at $384.90 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $280.59 and a one year high of $390.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.29 and a 200-day moving average of $349.89.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

