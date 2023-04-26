Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

ACN stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.67.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.