Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.4 %

FISV opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

