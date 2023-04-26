Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 612 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.19.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.26. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

