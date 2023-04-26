High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 50,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 65,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.
High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
