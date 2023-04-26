HI Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. HI has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $273,896.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00867261 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $295,720.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

