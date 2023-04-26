Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,020 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $481.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,509. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.97.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

