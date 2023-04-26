Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,176 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

NYSE DD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 784,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

