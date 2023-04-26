Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $46,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,628. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,489.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.