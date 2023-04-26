Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. 7,043,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,558,475. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.