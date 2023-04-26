Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

