Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $30.55 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.75. 1,178,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,402. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

