Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 7,730,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,881,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

