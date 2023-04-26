Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 790,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,457. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

