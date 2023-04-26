Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

