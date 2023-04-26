Heritage Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $193.74 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

