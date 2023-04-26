Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 979 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.79.

Visa stock opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $432.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

