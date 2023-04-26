Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

