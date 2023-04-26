Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 19th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,358. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $483.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.