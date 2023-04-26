Hedera Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.96 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $37.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,079 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,079.163765 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06100895 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $28,835,235.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.