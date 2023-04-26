Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,280. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

