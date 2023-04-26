HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,979. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.12 million, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

