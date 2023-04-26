Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRGet Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 846,110 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.46% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $33,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HR traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 827,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

