Head to Head Survey: Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) and Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) and Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Peyto Exploration & Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Surge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peyto Exploration & Development pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Surge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Peyto Exploration & Development pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surge Energy pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peyto Exploration & Development is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peyto Exploration & Development N/A N/A N/A Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Peyto Exploration & Development and Surge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development and Surge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peyto Exploration & Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surge Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus target price of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 107.98%. Surge Energy has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 99.92%. Given Peyto Exploration & Development’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peyto Exploration & Development is more favorable than Surge Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peyto Exploration & Development and Surge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peyto Exploration & Development N/A N/A N/A $1.52 6.03 Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 16.03

Peyto Exploration & Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peyto Exploration & Development beats Surge Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

