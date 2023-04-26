HC Wainwright Weighs in on Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.