HC Wainwright Weighs in on Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

PSTV opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.40. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.