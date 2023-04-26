Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.54) earnings per share.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 615,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.