Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Nathan Lude Acquires 400,000 Shares

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Nathan Lude bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,201.34).
Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Nathan Lude acquired 1,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).
- On Friday, April 14th, Nathan Lude purchased 1,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).
