Hartline Investment Corp Takes $648,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325,781. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

