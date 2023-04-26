Hartline Investment Corp Takes $10.73 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 441,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,725,000. MP Materials makes up 2.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.25% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

MP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,009. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

