Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 28,885 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992,607. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

