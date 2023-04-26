Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 141,563 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. 1,344,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

