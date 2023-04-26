Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.39. 246,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.85. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

