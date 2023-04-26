Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $9.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. 37,146,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,369. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

