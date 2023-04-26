Hartline Investment Corp Invests $2.29 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.81. The stock had a trading volume of 538,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,995. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

