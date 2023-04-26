Hartline Investment Corp Invests $1.36 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $69,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $155.94. 1,007,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,910. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.