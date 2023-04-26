Hartline Investment Corp Invests $1.17 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $360,368,610,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 666,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

