Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 4,651 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.45. 54,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,972. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

