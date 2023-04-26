Hartline Investment Corp Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

